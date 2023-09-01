Miami (OH) vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 1
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-0) will look to upset the Miami Hurricanes (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 17 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Miami (FL) vs. Miami (OH) matchup.
Miami (OH) vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Miami (OH) vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (FL) (-17)
|45.5
|-800
|+550
|DraftKings
|Miami (FL) (-17)
|45.5
|-850
|+575
|FanDuel
|Miami (FL) (-17.5)
|45.5
|-850
|+570
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-909
|+600
|Tipico
|Miami (FL) (-15.5)
|-
|-800
|+550
Miami (OH) vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Miami (OH) compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread last year.
- The RedHawks covered the spread when playing as at least 17-point underdogs in their only opportunity last season.
- Miami (FL) won just two games against the spread last season.
- The Hurricanes covered the spread once last season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point favorites.
Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+800
|Bet $100 to win $800
