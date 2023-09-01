After hitting .258 with two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Tyler Glasnow) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks while hitting .238.

In 58.5% of his 123 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 123 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

Straw has an RBI in 21 of 123 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored a run in 40 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 64 .209 AVG .264 .268 OBP .333 .267 SLG .324 9 XBH 10 0 HR 1 11 RBI 14 43/16 K/BB 44/22 3 SB 13

Rays Pitching Rankings