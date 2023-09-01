Ohio BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Ohio BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting started is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the registration process.
Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.
Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.
The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!
Games to Bet on Today
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Boone, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)
- Appalachian State Moneyline: -250
- Coastal Carolina Moneyline: +200
- Total: 61.5
Liberty Flames vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Jacksonville, Alabama
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Jacksonville State (-6.5)
- Jacksonville State Moneyline: -250
- Liberty Moneyline: +200
- Total: 56.5
Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- TV Channel: ESPN,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Golden Knights (-175)
- Moneyline Underdog: Kraken (+145)
- Total: 6
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-3)
- Middle Tennessee Moneyline: -160
- Louisiana Tech Moneyline: +130
- Total: 54.5
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Penguins (-250)
- Moneyline Underdog: Blackhawks (+195)
- Total: 6.5
Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Rangers (-135)
- Moneyline Underdog: Orioles (+115)
- Total: 9
Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Twins (-135)
- Moneyline Underdog: Astros (+115)
- Total: 8
Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Moneyline Favorite: Lightning (-160)
- Moneyline Underdog: Predators (+135)
- Total: 6.5
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
