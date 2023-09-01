On Friday, Steven Kwan (.326 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Twins.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.379) thanks to 41 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 117th in slugging.

Kwan has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this season (90 of 130), with at least two hits 41 times (31.5%).

Looking at the 130 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (3.8%), and in 0.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 32 games this year (24.6%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (6.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 62 games this year (47.7%), including 12 multi-run games (9.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 65 .253 AVG .288 .338 OBP .337 .350 SLG .405 19 XBH 22 2 HR 3 16 RBI 29 35/31 K/BB 26/21 8 SB 7

Rays Pitching Rankings