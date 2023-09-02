The Akron Zips (0-0) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Temple Owls (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 as a 10-point underdog. The contest has a point total of 56.5.

Temple ranked 105th in scoring offense (21.9 points per game) and 95th in scoring defense (29.3 points allowed per game) last season. Akron ranked 81st in total offense (371.4 yards per game) and 90th in total defense (404.8 yards allowed per game) last year.

Akron vs. Temple Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field TV Channel: ESPN+

Temple vs Akron Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Temple -10 -110 -110 56.5 -110 -110 -350 +260

Week 1 MAC Betting Trends

Akron Betting Records & Stats

Akron won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

The Zips were 4-3 ATS last year when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

A total of five of Akron games last year hit the over.

Last season, Akron was the underdog 11 times and won one of those games.

Akron had a record of , a 10% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +260 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Akron Stats Leaders

To go along with his 2,592 passing yards and 66.9% completion percentage last season, DJ Iron threw for 10 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

In addition to the stats he generated in the passing game, Irons chipped in 312 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Alex Adams was an important contributor, piling up 855 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 63 receptions.

In 12 games last season, Shocky Jacques-Louis converted 111 targets into 74 receptions, 911 yards and two touchdowns.

Cam Wiley amassed 487 rushing yards (40.6 per game) with five touchdowns in 12 games.

Last year Bubba Arslanian totaled 94 tackles, 7.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception in 12 games.

On defense, Victor Jones compiled 5.5 sacks to go with 10.0 TFL and 45 tackles.

Nate Thompson collected 53 tackles in 12 games.

The contributions of Darrian Lewis, who was on the field for 12 games, included 1.0 sack to go with 3.0 TFL, 36 tackles, and one interception.

