Akron vs. Temple: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Akron Zips (0-0) will look to upset the Temple Owls (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 10 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Temple vs. Akron matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Akron vs. Temple Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Akron vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Temple Moneyline
|Akron Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Temple (-10)
|56.5
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Temple (-10)
|56.5
|-380
|+300
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Temple (-10.5)
|56.5
|-375
|+290
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|Temple (-10.5)
|-
|-400
|+310
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Temple (-10)
|-
|-380
|+300
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Akron vs. Temple Betting Trends
- Akron won seven games against the spread last year, failing to cover five times.
- The Zips were 4-3 ATS last year when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.
- Temple put together an 8-4-0 ATS record last year.
- The Owls covered the spread when playing as at least 10-point favorites in two of two games last season.
Akron 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.