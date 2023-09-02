Auburn vs. UMass: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The UMass Minutemen (1-0) will look to upset the Auburn Tigers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 35.5 points. The over/under is 52.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Auburn vs. UMass matchup.
Auburn vs. UMass Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Auburn vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|UMass Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-35.5)
|52.5
|-10000
|+2000
|DraftKings
|Auburn (-35)
|52
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-35.5)
|52.5
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|Auburn (-35.5)
|-
|-10000
|+1700
|Tipico
|Auburn (-35)
|-
|-
|-
Auburn vs. UMass Betting Trends
- Auburn won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.
- UMass compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread last season.
Auburn & UMass 2023 Futures Odds
|Auburn
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the SEC
|+6600
|Bet $100 to win $6600
