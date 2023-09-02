The Liberty Flames (0-0) host the Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) at Williams Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, Liberty ranked 71st in the FBS with 27.5 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 53rd in points allowed (346.3 points allowed per contest). Bowling Green compiled 334.4 yards per game on offense last season (108th in the FBS), and it ranked 103rd on the other side of the ball with 419.6 yards allowed per game.

Bowling Green vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Bowling Green vs. Liberty Key Statistics (2022)

Bowling Green Liberty 334.4 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.3 (59th) 419.6 (111th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.3 (44th) 99.1 (121st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.8 (51st) 235.3 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.5 (87th) 22 (107th) Turnovers (Rank) 27 (126th) 23 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (13th)

Bowling Green Stats Leaders (2022)

Matt McDonald threw for an average of 205.1 yards passing per outing and tossed 22 touchdowns last season.

Jaison Patterson averaged 45.1 rushing yards and collected one rushing touchdown.

Last season Jamal Johnson rushed for 247 yards.

Odieu Hiliare was targeted 7.3 times per game and collected 763 receiving yards and six touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Tyrone Broden averaged 38.9 receiving yards on 4.6 targets per game in 2022, scoring seven touchdowns.

Christian Sims played his way to two receiving touchdowns and 458 receiving yards (35.2 ypg) last season.

Liberty Stats Leaders (2022)

Johnathan Bennett's previous season stat line: 1,534 passing yards (118.0 per game), 130-for-223 (58.3%), 12 touchdowns and nine picks. He also rushed for 181 yards on 76 carries with two rushing TDs.

Last year Dae Dae Hunter took 129 rushing attempts for 850 yards (65.4 per game) and scored eight touchdowns.

Shedro Louis posted 529 rushing yards on 122 carries and eight touchdowns last season.

In the previous year, Demario Douglas grabbed 78 passes (on 116 targets) for 993 yards (76.4 per game). He also found the end zone six times.

Noah Frith produced last season, catching 24 passes for 424 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 32.6 receiving yards per game.

CJ Yarbrough's stat line last year: 221 receiving yards, 16 catches, two touchdowns, on 29 targets.

