The Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) will look to upset the Liberty Flames (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Flames are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under is 50.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Bowling Green matchup.

Bowling Green vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Bowling Green vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Bowling Green vs. Liberty Betting Trends

Bowling Green went 4-8-1 ATS last season.

The Falcons covered the spread twice last year (2-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Liberty won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

The Flames did not cover the spread when favored by 9.5 points or more last season (in six opportunities).

Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500

