The Cincinnati Bearcats (0-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Nippert Stadium.

Cincinnati had the 59th-ranked offense last season (29.2 points per game), and it was better defensively, ranking 20th-best with only 20.6 points allowed per game. While Eastern Kentucky ranked 13th-worst in the FCS in total defense with 447.8 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different situation offensively, as it ranked 12th-best in the FCS (451.7 yards per game).

Cincinnati vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Cincinnati vs. Eastern Kentucky Key Statistics (2022)

Cincinnati Eastern Kentucky 371.6 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 451.7 (16th) 335.5 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.8 (125th) 129.2 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.8 (98th) 242.4 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.8 (3rd) 14 (26th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (116th) 20 (42nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (22nd)

Cincinnati Stats Leaders (2022)

Ben Bryant's previous season stat line: 2,732 passing yards (210.2 per game), 214-for-349 (61.3%), 21 touchdowns and seven picks.

Last year, Charles McClelland rushed for 849 yards on 146 carries (65.3 yards per game) and scored seven times.

Corey Kiner put up 365 yards on 82 carries (28.1 yards per game), with five rushing touchdowns last season.

In the previous year, Tyler Scott grabbed 55 passes (on 88 targets) for 899 yards (69.2 per game). He also found the end zone nine times.

Tre Tucker tacked on 672 yards on 52 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 81 times, and averaged 51.7 receiving yards per game.

Jadon Thompson grabbed 26 passes for 383 yards and one touchdown, putting up 29.5 yards per game last year.

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders (2022)

Parker McKinney completed 68.6% of his passes to throw for 3,946 and 33 touchdowns last season. McKinney also contributed on the ground, accumulating eight touchdowns on 29.5 yards per game.

Braedon Sloan racked up seven rushing touchdowns on 52.4 yards per game last season. Sloan was also productive in the passing game, totaling 42 catches and three touchdowns over the course of the year.

Cornelius McCoy averaged 64 yards on 4.2 receptions per game and racked up eight receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Jayden Higgins averaged 63.1 receiving yards on six targets per game in 2022, scoring 10 touchdowns.

Jaden Smith averaged 62.5 receiving yards per game on 6.2 targets per game a season ago.

