The Dayton Flyers (0-0) visit the Illinois State Redbirds (0-0) at Hancock Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Illinois State owned the 11th-best defense last season in terms of total yards (318 yards allowed per game), but it ranked 10th-worst offensively (288.3 yards per game). Dayton ranked 50th in the FCS in scoring offense (28.5 points per game) and 32nd in scoring defense (22.5 points allowed per game) last season.

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Dayton vs. Illinois State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Hancock Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Dayton vs. Illinois State Key Statistics (2022)

Dayton Illinois State 331.5 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.3 (117th) 329.8 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318 (15th) 198.9 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.5 (107th) 132.5 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.7 (97th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Dayton Stats Leaders (2022)

Dante Casciola threw for 757 yards and five touchdowns last season. He also chipped in on the ground, accumulating two touchdowns while racking up 210 yards.

Jake Chisholm racked up 13 rushing touchdowns on 96.3 yards per game last year. Chisholm was also productive in the passing game, accumulating 22 catches and four touchdowns over the course of the year.

Shane Hamm ran for three touchdowns on 426 yards a year ago.

Luke Brenner was targeted 2.9 times per game and piled up 276 receiving yards and one touchdown over the course of 2022.

Joe Swanson caught 20 passes on his way to 234 receiving yards a season ago.

Illinois State Stats Leaders (2022)

Zack Annexstad's previous season stat line: 1,548 passing yards (140.7 per game), 146-for-236 (61.9%), 10 touchdowns and six picks.

Last season Wenkers Wright took 161 rushing attempts for 625 yards (56.8 per game) and scored two touchdowns.

Nigel White churned out 163 yards on 51 carries (14.8 yards per game) last season.

Daniel Sobkowicz reeled in 31 catches for 377 yards (34.3 per game) while being targeted 28 times. He also scored three touchdowns.

Jalen Carr amassed 309 yards on 32 grabs with one touchdown. He was targeted 25 times, and averaged 28.1 receiving yards per game.

Tanner Taula's stat line last season: 284 receiving yards, 26 catches, one touchdown, on 24 targets.

Rep your team with officially licensed Illinois State or Dayton gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.