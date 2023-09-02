Gabriel Arias vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Saturday, Gabriel Arias (.486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rays.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks while hitting .215.
- Arias will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last outings.
- In 47.0% of his games this year (39 of 83), Arias has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (13.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (9.6%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Arias has an RBI in 13 of 83 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (26.5%), including multiple runs in four games.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.177
|AVG
|.248
|.273
|OBP
|.312
|.257
|SLG
|.450
|5
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|6
|6
|RBI
|12
|45/15
|K/BB
|43/12
|2
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Littell (3-4 with a 4.45 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.45, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .268 against him.
