On Saturday, Gabriel Arias (.486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rays.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks while hitting .215.

Arias will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last outings.

In 47.0% of his games this year (39 of 83), Arias has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (13.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (9.6%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Arias has an RBI in 13 of 83 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.

He has scored in 22 games this year (26.5%), including multiple runs in four games.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .177 AVG .248 .273 OBP .312 .257 SLG .450 5 XBH 14 2 HR 6 6 RBI 12 45/15 K/BB 43/12 2 SB 0

