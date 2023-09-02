Saturday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (82-53) and the Cleveland Guardians (65-70) at Progressive Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rays coming out on top. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on September 2.

The Rays will give the nod to Zack Littell (3-4, 4.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Logan Allen (6-7, 3.61 ERA).

Guardians vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 6-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Guardians' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Guardians have won in 27, or 42.9%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cleveland has a mark of 23-31 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cleveland scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (548 total, 4.1 per game).

The Guardians have the fifth-best ERA (3.85) in the majors this season.

Guardians Schedule