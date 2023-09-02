How to Watch the Guardians vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on Kole Calhoun and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
Guardians vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians' 103 home runs rank last in MLB this season.
- Cleveland ranks 27th in the majors with a .379 team slugging percentage.
- The Guardians' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 548 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.
- The Guardians have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.
- Cleveland has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Cleveland has pitched to a 3.85 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.
- The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.283 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will send Logan Allen (6-7) to the mound for his 21st start this season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed four innings while giving up five earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 20 starts this season.
- Allen has 15 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.
- In 20 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 10-7
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Yusei Kikuchi
|8/28/2023
|Twins
|L 10-6
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|Kenta Maeda
|8/29/2023
|Twins
|W 4-2
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Pablo Lopez
|8/30/2023
|Twins
|W 5-2
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Sonny Gray
|9/1/2023
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/2/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Zack Littell
|9/3/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Zack Littell
|9/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Pablo Lopez
|9/5/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Sonny Gray
|9/6/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Joe Ryan
|9/7/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Patrick Sandoval
