Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (82-53) will visit Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (65-70) at Progressive Field on Saturday, September 2, with a start time of 6:10 PM ET.

The Rays are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Guardians (+100). An 8.5-run total is set for this contest.

Guardians vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell - TB (3-4, 4.45 ERA) vs Logan Allen - CLE (6-7, 3.61 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Guardians versus Rays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Guardians (+100) in this matchup, means that you think the Guardians will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.00 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Steven Kwan hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 108 times this season and won 71, or 65.7%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 69-33 (winning 67.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 63 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (42.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious 23 times in 54 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Guardians vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Kole Calhoun 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+140) Gabriel Arias 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 19th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.