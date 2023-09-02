The Cleveland Guardians (65-70) will aim to keep a three-game win streak alive when they host the Tampa Bay Rays (82-53) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zack Littell (3-4) to the mound, while Logan Allen (6-7) will get the nod for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Littell - TB (3-4, 4.45 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (6-7, 3.61 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his 21st of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.61 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

Over 20 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.61 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing batters.

Allen has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Allen enters this game with 15 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had five appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Littell

The Rays' Littell (3-4) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with a 4.45 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .268.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Littell has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 22 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

