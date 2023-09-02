Kole Calhoun -- with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on September 2 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is hitting .263 with five doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Calhoun has gotten a hit in 15 of 21 games this year (71.4%), including five multi-hit games (23.8%).

He has homered in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his chances at the plate.

Calhoun has an RBI in 10 of 21 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 11 times this season (52.4%), including one multi-run game.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 .225 AVG .300 .289 OBP .391 .425 SLG .450 4 XBH 4 2 HR 1 7 RBI 9 7/2 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 0

