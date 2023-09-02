The No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) play at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

On offense, North Carolina ranked 26th in the FBS with 34.4 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 102nd in points allowed (436.5 points allowed per contest). South Carolina totaled 379.5 yards per game on offense last season (71st in the FBS), and it ranked 89th on defense with 404.7 yards allowed per game.

Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ABC.

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Key Statistics (2022)

North Carolina South Carolina 463.7 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.5 (66th) 436.5 (126th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.7 (98th) 154.4 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119.5 (105th) 309.3 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.9 (41st) 13 (19th) Turnovers (Rank) 27 (126th) 14 (103rd) Takeaways (Rank) 23 (17th)

North Carolina Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Drake Maye recorded 4,321 passing yards -- including a 66.2% completion percentage -- with 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions (308.6 yards per game). His rushing performance consisted of 184 carries for 698 yards and seven TDs.

Elijah Green churned out 558 yards on 131 carries (39.9 yards per game), with eight rushing touchdowns last year.

Josh Downs reeled in 94 catches for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game) while being targeted 119 times. He also scored 11 touchdowns.

Antoine Green amassed 798 yards on 43 grabs with seven touchdowns. He was targeted 68 times, and averaged 57.0 receiving yards per game.

Bryson Nesbit hauled in 35 passes on 47 targets for 507 yards and four touchdowns, compiling 36.2 receiving yards per game.

South Carolina Stats Leaders (2022)

Spencer Rattler averaged 231.6 pass yards per game and threw for 18 touchdowns last season.

MarShawn Lloyd racked up nine rushing touchdowns on 44.0 yards per game last season.

Juju McDowell rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Antwane Wells Jr. was targeted 7.1 times per game and piled up 928 receiving yards and six touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Jalen Brooks hauled in one touchdown and had 504 receiving yards (38.8 ypg) in 2022.

Josh Vann played his way to three receiving touchdowns and 296 receiving yards (22.8 ypg) last season.

