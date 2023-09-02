Ohio State vs. Indiana: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The Hoosiers will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 29.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Indiana matchup.
Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Bloomington, Indiana
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-29.5)
|59.5
|-10000
|+1600
|DraftKings
|Ohio State (-30)
|59.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-29.5)
|59.5
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+1700
|-10000
|Tipico
|Ohio State (-29.5)
|-
|-
|-
Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Ohio State went 6-6-1 ATS last season.
- The Buckeyes were 3-2-1 ATS last season when playing as at least 29.5-point favorites.
- Indiana put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Hoosiers did not cover the spread when an underdog by 29.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).
Ohio State & Indiana 2023 Futures Odds
|Ohio State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
|Indiana
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
