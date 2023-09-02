Ohio State vs. Indiana: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) will face off against the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) in Big Ten action on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The Hoosiers are currently heavy, 29.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Bloomington, Indiana
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-29.5)
|59.5
|-10000
|+1600
Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Ohio State (-30)
|59.5
|-
|-
Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-29.5)
|59.5
|-
|-
Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+1700
|-10000
Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Ohio State (-30)
|-
|-
|-
Bet on this game with Tipico
Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Ohio State went 6-6-1 ATS last season.
- The Buckeyes were favored by 29.5 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
- Indiana put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Hoosiers did not cover the spread when an underdog by 29.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).
Ohio State & Indiana 2023 Futures Odds
|Ohio State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
|Indiana
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
