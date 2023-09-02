The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) will face off against the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) in Big Ten action on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The Hoosiers are currently heavy, 29.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Ohio State went 6-6-1 ATS last season.

The Buckeyes were favored by 29.5 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Indiana put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread last year.

The Hoosiers did not cover the spread when an underdog by 29.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).

Ohio State & Indiana 2023 Futures Odds

Ohio State To Win the National Champ. +700 Bet $100 to win $700 Indiana To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

