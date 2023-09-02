The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) will play their Big Ten-rival, the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The Hoosiers will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 30.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 59.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Ohio State won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Buckeyes covered the spread twice when favored by 30.5 points or more last season (in five opportunities).

Indiana won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

The Hoosiers did not cover the spread last year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 30.5-point underdogs.

Ohio State & Indiana 2023 Futures Odds

Ohio State To Win the National Champ. +700 Bet $100 to win $700 Indiana To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.