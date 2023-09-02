The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) and the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) will meet in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The Hoosiers will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 30.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Indiana matchup.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Ohio State put together a 6-6-1 ATS record last year.

The Buckeyes covered the spread twice last season (2-2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 30.5-point favorites.

Indiana won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

The Hoosiers were an underdog by 30.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Ohio State & Indiana 2023 Futures Odds

Ohio State To Win the National Champ. +800 Bet $100 to win $800 To Win the Big Ten +180 Bet $100 to win $180 Indiana To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.