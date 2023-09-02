The Ohio Bobcats (0-1) face an FCS opponent, the LIU Post Pioneers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium.

Ohio has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (15th-best with 380.0 yards per game) and total defense (16th-best with 309.0 yards allowed per game) this year. Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranked eighth-worst in the FCS last season (37.9 points allowed per game), LIU Post had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 77th in the FCS by putting up 24.2 points per game.

Here we will dig into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Ohio vs. LIU Post Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Ohio vs. LIU Post Key Statistics (2022)

Ohio LIU Post 421.4 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.3 (73rd) 426.9 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.2 (105th) 143.4 (73rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.9 (88th) 278.1 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.4 (55th) 13 (19th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 25 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Ohio Stats Leaders

CJ Harris has recorded 203 yards (203.0 ypg) on 18-of-42 passing with one touchdown compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 18 rushing yards (18.0 ypg) on nine carries.

The team's top rusher, Sieh Bangura, has carried the ball 15 times for 65 yards (65.0 per game). He's also caught two passes for 20 yards.

This season, O'Shaan Allison has carried the ball six times for 27 yards (27.0 per game).

Sam Wiglusz's leads his squad with 103 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 receptions (out of 15 targets).

Ty Walton has caught six passes for 55 yards (55.0 yards per game) this year.

Miles Cross' four grabs have turned into 47 yards and one touchdown.

LIU Post Stats Leaders (2022)

Derek Green connected on 64.2% of his passes and threw for 1,253 yards and four touchdowns last season. Green also helped with his legs, collecting 12.4 yards per game.

Pat Bowen racked up five rushing touchdowns on 48.9 yards per game last season.

Last season Jonathon DeBique rushed for 221 yards. He also scored one total touchdown.

Michael Love was targeted 2.4 times per game and collected 648 receiving yards and three touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Owen Glascoe caught 63 passes last season on his way to 634 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Davon Wells played his way to four receiving touchdowns and 631 receiving yards (57.4 ypg) last season.

