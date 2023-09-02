Oscar Gonzalez vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Oscar Gonzalez (.132 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .213 with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.
- Gonzalez has gotten a hit in 25 of 49 games this year (51.0%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (16.3%).
- In 49 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Gonzalez has picked up an RBI in 16.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games.
- In 13 of 49 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|26
|.197
|AVG
|.227
|.228
|OBP
|.250
|.303
|SLG
|.330
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|22/3
|K/BB
|22/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Littell gets the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.45 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.45 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .268 to opposing batters.
