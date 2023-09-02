Steven Kwan vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Steven Kwan (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .714, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .378 this season.
- He ranks 46th in batting average, 55th in on base percentage, and 121st in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Kwan is batting .292 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 69.5% of his games this season (91 of 131), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in 41 of those games (31.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 3.8% of his games this year, and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.4% of his games this year, Kwan has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (6.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 62 times this year (47.3%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.2%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|65
|.253
|AVG
|.288
|.337
|OBP
|.337
|.349
|SLG
|.405
|19
|XBH
|22
|2
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|29
|37/31
|K/BB
|26/21
|9
|SB
|7
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Rays give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Littell (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.45 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .268 against him.
