On Saturday, Steven Kwan (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .714, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .378 this season.

He ranks 46th in batting average, 55th in on base percentage, and 121st in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Kwan is batting .292 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 69.5% of his games this season (91 of 131), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in 41 of those games (31.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 3.8% of his games this year, and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.4% of his games this year, Kwan has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (6.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 62 times this year (47.3%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.2%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 65 .253 AVG .288 .337 OBP .337 .349 SLG .405 19 XBH 22 2 HR 3 16 RBI 29 37/31 K/BB 26/21 9 SB 7

Rays Pitching Rankings