Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the TCU vs. Colorado Game – Saturday, September 2
The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) and Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) will battle in a matchup at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on TCU vs. Colorado? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
When and Where is TCU vs. Colorado?
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: TCU 52, Colorado 11
- TCU won 90.9% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (10-1).
- The Horned Frogs played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.
- Last season, Colorado was the underdog 10 times and won one of those games.
- The Buffaloes did not win as an underdog of +650 or more on the moneyline last season in seven games with those odds or longer.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Horned Frogs a 90.9% chance to win.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
TCU (-20.5)
- TCU beat the spread 10 times in 15 games last year.
- The Horned Frogs covered every time (1-0) as a 20.5-point favorite or more last season.
- Colorado won just twice against the spread last year.
- The Buffaloes were winless ATS (0-7) when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs last year.
Parlay your bets together on the TCU vs. Colorado matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (63.5)
- TCU played 10 games with more than 63.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last season.
- TCU played in three games last year where they and their opponent combined to score more than 63.5 points.
- The two teams averaged a combined 9.3 fewer points per game (54.2) a season ago than this matchup's total of 63.5 points.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
TCU
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|63.1
|62
|64
|Implied Total AVG
|36.1
|36.3
|35.9
|ATS Record
|10-4-1
|5-2-0
|5-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|9-6-0
|5-2-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|10-1
|5-1
|5-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-1
|1-0
|2-1
Colorado
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.8
|54.8
|54.8
|Implied Total AVG
|39.1
|38
|40.2
|ATS Record
|2-10-0
|2-4-0
|0-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-3-0
|3-3-0
|6-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-9
|1-4
|0-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.