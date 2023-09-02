The Temple Owls (0-0) and Akron Zips (0-0) will face each other at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Temple vs. Akron?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Temple 30, Akron 23

Temple 30, Akron 23 Temple was the moneyline favorite only two times last season, and it won both games.

The Owls played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in just two games last season. They won both.

Akron was an underdog in 11 games last season and won one (9.1%) of those contests.

The Zips did not win as an underdog of +280 or more on the moneyline last season in seven games with those odds or longer.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Owls' implied win probability is 77.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Akron (+10)



Akron (+10) Temple had eight wins in 12 games against the spread last year.

The Owls went unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 10-point favorite or more last year.

Akron's record against the spread last season was 7-5-0.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 10 points or more, the Zips went 4-3 last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (55.5)



Under (55.5) Temple played four games with more than 55.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last season.

Temple played in six games last year where they combined with their opponent to score more than 55.5 points.

Temple and Akron combined to average 11.8 less points per game a season ago than the over/under of 55.5 set for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Temple

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.9 47.1 49.1 Implied Total AVG 31.2 29.7 33.2 ATS Record 8-4-0 6-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-9 1-4 0-5

Akron

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.6 54.4 58.2 Implied Total AVG 37.1 32.6 40.3 ATS Record 7-5-0 3-2-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-1 2-2-1 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-10 0-4 1-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.