Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee will play host to the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) and the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) on September 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Volunteers are a 28-point favorite in the game. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. Virginia matchup.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Nissan Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Virginia Moneyline
BetMGM Tennessee (-28) 56.5 -5000 +1350 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Tennessee (-28) 56.5 -5000 +1800 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Tennessee (-27.5) 56.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet Tennessee (-27.5) - - - Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Tennessee (-27.5) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Tennessee vs. Virginia Betting Trends

  • Tennessee won 10 games against the spread last season, failing to cover three times.
  • The Volunteers were favored by 28 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in each of those games.
  • Virginia won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Tennessee & Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Tennessee
To Win the National Champ. +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500
To Win the SEC +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.