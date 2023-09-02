The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) play the Wyoming Cowboys (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Red Raiders are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 14 points. The over/under is 50.5 in the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. Wyoming matchup in this article.

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Laramie, Wyoming
  • Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Wyoming Moneyline
BetMGM Texas Tech (-14) 50.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Texas Tech (-14) 50.5 -625 +455 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Texas Tech (-14) 50.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +425 -588 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Texas Tech (-14) - -600 +450 Bet on this game with Tipico

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Betting Trends

  • Texas Tech won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing six times.
  • The Red Raiders were favored by 14 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.
  • Wyoming compiled a 6-6-1 ATS record last year.
  • The Cowboys were 3-2 ATS last year when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

Texas Tech & Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds

Texas Tech
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
To Win the Big 12 +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000
Wyoming
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the MWC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

