The No. 10 Washington Huskies (0-0) host the Boise State Broncos (0-0) at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Offensively, Washington was a top-25 unit last season, ranking seventh-best in the FBS by compiling 39.7 points per game. It ranked 58th on defense (25.8 points allowed per game). Boise State sported the 57th-ranked offense last year (29.5 points per game), and it was better on the other side of the ball, ranking 15th-best with only 19.5 points allowed per game.

Find out how to watch this matchup on ABC in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Washington vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Washington vs. Boise State Key Statistics (2022)

Washington Boise State 515.8 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.6 (46th) 372.7 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.4 (15th) 146 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.4 (29th) 369.8 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.2 (111th) 11 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (41st) 12 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (51st)

Washington Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Michael Penix Jr. put up an impressive passing stat line with 4,641 passing yards (357 per game), a 65.3% completion percentage, 31 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Wayne Taulapapa churned out 887 rushing yards (68.2 per game) and 11 touchdowns last year. In the receiving game, he made 24 catches for 225 yards and one score.

Cameron Davis churned out 522 yards on 107 carries (40.2 yards per game), with 13 rushing touchdowns last year.

Rome Odunze hauled in 75 catches for 1,145 yards (88.1 per game) while being targeted 115 times. He also scored seven touchdowns.

Jalen McMillan produced last season, grabbing 79 passes for 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 84.5 receiving yards per game.

Ja'Lynn Polk grabbed 41 passes on 66 targets for 694 yards and six touchdowns, compiling 53.4 receiving yards per game.

Boise State Stats Leaders (2022)

Taylen Green connected on 61% of his passes to throw for 2,023 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Green also helped with his legs, accumulating 10 touchdowns on 41.5 yards per game.

George Holani averaged 82.6 rushing yards per game and scored 10 rushing touchdowns.

Ashton Jeanty ran for seven touchdowns on 826 yards a year ago.

LaTrell Caples averaged 39.3 receiving yards and grabbed four receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Billy Bowens collected four touchdowns and had 462 receiving yards (33 ypg) in 2022.

Stefan Cobbs averaged 28.3 receiving yards per game on 4.1 targets per game a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed Washington or Boise State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.