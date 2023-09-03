The New York Yankees (67-69) have a 2-0 series lead and hope to sweep the Houston Astros (77-60) on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (9-2) to the mound, while Michael King (3-5) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Astros vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (9-2, 4.66 ERA) vs King - NYY (3-5, 2.96 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros will hand the ball to Javier (9-2) for his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in four innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with an ERA of 4.66, a 2.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.310.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 25 starts this season.

In 25 starts this season, Javier has lasted five or more innings 19 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Cristian Javier vs. Yankees

The Yankees have scored 576 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They are batting .227 for the campaign with 195 home runs, fifth in the league.

The right-hander has faced the Yankees one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-18 with two home runs and three RBI in 4 2/3 innings.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael King

King (3-5 with a 2.96 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season.

The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw four scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.96, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 43 games this season. Opponents are batting .217 against him.

He is trying to keep a streak of two games without allowing an earned run intact.

Michael King vs. Astros

The opposing Astros offense has a collective .257 batting average, and is fifth in the league with 1209 total hits and fifth in MLB action with 689 runs scored. They have the eighth-ranked slugging percentage (.428) and are ninth in all of MLB with 180 home runs.

King has thrown 2 2/3 innings without giving up an earned run on two hits, while striking out four against the Astros this season.

