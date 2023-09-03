Cam Gallagher is available when the Cleveland Guardians battle Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 26 against the Blue Jays) he went 1-for-2 with a double.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is batting .138 with six doubles and four walks.

Gallagher has gotten a hit in 14 of 45 games this season (31.1%), including three multi-hit games (6.7%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 45 games this year.

In five games this season (11.1%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this season (13.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 25 .098 AVG .167 .132 OBP .197 .118 SLG .236 1 XBH 5 0 HR 0 0 RBI 7 15/2 K/BB 22/2 0 SB 0

