Gabriel Arias vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Sunday, Gabriel Arias (.350 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Rays.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks while hitting .219.
- Arias will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer during his last games.
- In 47.6% of his games this year (40 of 84), Arias has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (14.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 10.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Arias has had an RBI in 14 games this year (16.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.1%).
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (27.4%), including five games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|40
|.186
|AVG
|.248
|.278
|OBP
|.312
|.288
|SLG
|.450
|6
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|12
|48/15
|K/BB
|43/12
|2
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.54 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday, July 29 against the Houston Astros, when the righty went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 22-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.54, with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
