Sunday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (82-54) versus the Cleveland Guardians (66-70) at Progressive Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on September 3.

The Rays will give the nod to Taj Bradley (5-7) against the Guardians and Xzavion Curry (3-3).

Guardians vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 7-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The last 10 Guardians contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (43.8%) in those games.

This season, Cleveland has come away with a win 10 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cleveland scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (555 total, 4.1 per game).

The Guardians have the fifth-best ERA (3.85) in the majors this season.

Guardians Schedule