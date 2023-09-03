Guardians vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 3
Sunday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (82-54) versus the Cleveland Guardians (66-70) at Progressive Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on September 3.
The Rays will give the nod to Taj Bradley (5-7) against the Guardians and Xzavion Curry (3-3).
Guardians vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Guardians vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 7-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The last 10 Guardians contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (43.8%) in those games.
- This season, Cleveland has come away with a win 10 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Cleveland scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (555 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Guardians have the fifth-best ERA (3.85) in the majors this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 28
|@ Twins
|L 10-6
|Xzavion Curry vs Kenta Maeda
|August 29
|@ Twins
|W 4-2
|Gavin Williams vs Pablo Lopez
|August 30
|@ Twins
|W 5-2
|Tanner Bibee vs Sonny Gray
|September 1
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Cal Quantrill vs Tyler Glasnow
|September 2
|Rays
|W 7-6
|Logan Allen vs Zack Littell
|September 3
|Rays
|-
|Xzavion Curry vs Taj Bradley
|September 4
|Twins
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Pablo Lopez
|September 5
|Twins
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Sonny Gray
|September 6
|Twins
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Joe Ryan
|September 7
|@ Angels
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Griffin Canning
|September 8
|@ Angels
|-
|Logan Allen vs Tyler Anderson
