How to Watch the Guardians vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 3
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to find success against Xzavion Curry when he starts for the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 104 home runs as a team.
- Cleveland is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .380 this season.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- Cleveland has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 555 (4.1 per game).
- The Guardians have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Guardians are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 968 as a team.
- Cleveland strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.85 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.
- Guardians pitchers have a 1.281 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will send Curry (3-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in two innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Curry has made four starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 2.4 frames when he pitches.
- He has finished 15 appearances without allowing an earned run in 33 chances this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/28/2023
|Twins
|L 10-6
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|Kenta Maeda
|8/29/2023
|Twins
|W 4-2
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Pablo Lopez
|8/30/2023
|Twins
|W 5-2
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Sonny Gray
|9/1/2023
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/2/2023
|Rays
|W 7-6
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Zack Littell
|9/3/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Taj Bradley
|9/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Pablo Lopez
|9/5/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Sonny Gray
|9/6/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Joe Ryan
|9/7/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Griffin Canning
|9/8/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Anderson
