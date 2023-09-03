Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to find success against Xzavion Curry when he starts for the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 104 home runs as a team.

Cleveland is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .380 this season.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Cleveland has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 555 (4.1 per game).

The Guardians have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Guardians are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 968 as a team.

Cleveland strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.85 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.281 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Curry (3-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in two innings against the Minnesota Twins.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Curry has made four starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 2.4 frames when he pitches.

He has finished 15 appearances without allowing an earned run in 33 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Twins L 10-6 Away Xzavion Curry Kenta Maeda 8/29/2023 Twins W 4-2 Away Gavin Williams Pablo Lopez 8/30/2023 Twins W 5-2 Away Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/1/2023 Rays W 3-2 Home Cal Quantrill Tyler Glasnow 9/2/2023 Rays W 7-6 Home Logan Allen Zack Littell 9/3/2023 Rays - Home Xzavion Curry Taj Bradley 9/4/2023 Twins - Home Lucas Giolito Pablo Lopez 9/5/2023 Twins - Home Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/6/2023 Twins - Home Gavin Williams Joe Ryan 9/7/2023 Angels - Away Cal Quantrill Griffin Canning 9/8/2023 Angels - Away Logan Allen Tyler Anderson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.