Kole Calhoun vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After batting .225 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games, Kole Calhoun and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Rays.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is hitting .271 with five doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
- Calhoun has had a hit in 16 of 22 games this year (72.7%), including multiple hits six times (27.3%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (13.6%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Calhoun has an RBI in 10 of 22 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|.244
|AVG
|.300
|.300
|OBP
|.391
|.422
|SLG
|.450
|4
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|9/2
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Rays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradley (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 5.54 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday, July 29 against the Houston Astros, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 22-year-old has an ERA of 5.54, with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .261 against him.
