The No. 5 LSU Tigers (0-0) meet the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (0-0) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on September 3, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Tigers are favored by 2.5 points in the matchup. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the LSU vs. Florida State matchup.

LSU vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

LSU vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

LSU vs. Florida State Betting Trends

LSU put together an 8-6-0 ATS record last year.

The Tigers covered the spread four times last season (4-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Florida State compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread last year.

The Seminoles were an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

LSU & Florida State 2023 Futures Odds

LSU To Win the National Champ. +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200 To Win the SEC +450 Bet $100 to win $450 Florida State To Win the National Champ. +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800 To Win the ACC +170 Bet $100 to win $170

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.