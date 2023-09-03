Myles Straw -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .238 with 16 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks.

Straw has picked up a hit in 58.4% of his 125 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.6% of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 125 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

Straw has had at least one RBI in 16.8% of his games this season (21 of 125), with more than one RBI four times (3.2%).

In 42 of 125 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 64 .209 AVG .264 .268 OBP .333 .272 SLG .324 10 XBH 10 0 HR 1 11 RBI 14 44/16 K/BB 44/22 4 SB 13

Rays Pitching Rankings