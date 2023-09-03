Myles Straw vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Myles Straw -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .238 with 16 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks.
- Straw has picked up a hit in 58.4% of his 125 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.6% of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 125 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- Straw has had at least one RBI in 16.8% of his games this season (21 of 125), with more than one RBI four times (3.2%).
- In 42 of 125 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|64
|.209
|AVG
|.264
|.268
|OBP
|.333
|.272
|SLG
|.324
|10
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|14
|44/16
|K/BB
|44/22
|4
|SB
|13
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradley gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.54 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday, July 29 against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 22-year-old has an ERA of 5.54, with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .261 batting average against him.
