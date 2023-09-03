Which team is going to emerge victorious on Sunday, September 3, when the Oregon State Beavers and San Jose State Spartans go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our projection system believes in the Beavers. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oregon State (-14.5) Under (55.5) Oregon State 34, San Jose State 15

Oregon State Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Beavers an 88.2% chance to win.

The Beavers covered 11 times in 13 games with a spread last season.

Oregon State was unbeaten ATS (2-0) when at least a 14.5-point favorite last season.

Beavers games hit the over seven out of 13 times last season.

The over/under for this game is 55.5 points, 0.8 more than the average point total for Oregon State games a year ago.

San Jose State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Spartans based on the moneyline is 16.0%.

The Spartans are a perfect 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

San Jose State is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this season.

All Spartans one game with a set total have hit the over.

The average point total for San Jose State this year is 11 points higher than this game's over/under.

Beavers vs. Spartans 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon State 32.2 20 31.7 16.2 26.2 26.4 San Jose State 27.4 22 30.8 14.7 23.4 27

