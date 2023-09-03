Oregon State vs. San Jose State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Sunday, September 3
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Sunday, September 3, when the Oregon State Beavers and San Jose State Spartans go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our projection system believes in the Beavers. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Looking to bet on Oregon State vs. San Jose State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
Oregon State vs. San Jose State Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Oregon State (-14.5)
|Under (55.5)
|Oregon State 34, San Jose State 15
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Oregon State Betting Info (2022)
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Beavers an 88.2% chance to win.
- The Beavers covered 11 times in 13 games with a spread last season.
- Oregon State was unbeaten ATS (2-0) when at least a 14.5-point favorite last season.
- Beavers games hit the over seven out of 13 times last season.
- The over/under for this game is 55.5 points, 0.8 more than the average point total for Oregon State games a year ago.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
San Jose State Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Spartans based on the moneyline is 16.0%.
- The Spartans are a perfect 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
- San Jose State is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this season.
- All Spartans one game with a set total have hit the over.
- The average point total for San Jose State this year is 11 points higher than this game's over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Beavers vs. Spartans 2022 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Oregon State
|32.2
|20
|31.7
|16.2
|26.2
|26.4
|San Jose State
|27.4
|22
|30.8
|14.7
|23.4
|27
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.