Steven Kwan vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (.326 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Rays.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .378, fueled by 41 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, 52nd in on base percentage, and 120th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.
- Kwan will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .391 in his last outings.
- In 69.7% of his 132 games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 42 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 132 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (3.8%), and in 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Kwan has driven in a run in 33 games this year (25.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (6.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 63 of 132 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|65
|.256
|AVG
|.288
|.337
|OBP
|.337
|.350
|SLG
|.405
|19
|XBH
|22
|2
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|29
|37/31
|K/BB
|26/21
|9
|SB
|7
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 143 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Bradley (5-7 with a 5.54 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, July 29, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 22-year-old has a 5.54 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .261 to opposing hitters.
