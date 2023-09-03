Tyler Freeman vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyler Freeman is available when the Cleveland Guardians take on Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on August 27 against the Blue Jays) he went 1-for-5 with an RBI.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Rays Player Props
|Guardians vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Rays
|Guardians vs Rays Odds
|Guardians vs Rays Prediction
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has six doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .248.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 20 of 36 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- Freeman has driven in a run in eight games this year (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this season (22.2%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Guardians Players vs the Rays
- Click Here for Myles Straw
- Click Here for Gabriel Arias
- Click Here for Ramón Laureano
- Click Here for Kole Calhoun
- Click Here for José Ramírez
- Click Here for Andrés Giménez
- Click Here for Steven Kwan
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.292
|AVG
|.213
|.382
|OBP
|.234
|.354
|SLG
|.311
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|5
|7/6
|K/BB
|16/1
|2
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.54 ERA and 99 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday, July 29 against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 22-year-old has amassed a 5.54 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .261 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.