Tyler Freeman is available when the Cleveland Guardians take on Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 27 against the Blue Jays) he went 1-for-5 with an RBI.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman has six doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .248.
  • Freeman has picked up a hit in 20 of 36 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • Freeman has driven in a run in eight games this year (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least one run eight times this season (22.2%), including one multi-run game.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 18
.292 AVG .213
.382 OBP .234
.354 SLG .311
3 XBH 4
0 HR 1
3 RBI 5
7/6 K/BB 16/1
2 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.54 ERA and 99 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Saturday, July 29 against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 22-year-old has amassed a 5.54 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .261 to his opponents.
