Tyler Freeman is available when the Cleveland Guardians take on Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 27 against the Blue Jays) he went 1-for-5 with an RBI.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has six doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .248.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 20 of 36 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

Freeman has driven in a run in eight games this year (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least one run eight times this season (22.2%), including one multi-run game.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .292 AVG .213 .382 OBP .234 .354 SLG .311 3 XBH 4 0 HR 1 3 RBI 5 7/6 K/BB 16/1 2 SB 1

