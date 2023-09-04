Gabriel Arias vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rays.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is hitting .223 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks.
- Arias will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer in his last games.
- Arias has gotten at least one hit in 48.2% of his games this season (41 of 85), with more than one hit 13 times (15.3%).
- Looking at the 85 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (10.6%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 14 games this season (16.5%), Arias has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.1%) he had more than one.
- He has scored a run in 23 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.197
|AVG
|.248
|.285
|OBP
|.312
|.295
|SLG
|.450
|6
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|12
|49/15
|K/BB
|43/12
|2
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins' 3.94 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (166 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins are sending Lopez (9-7) out to make his 28th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-7 with a 3.72 ERA and 196 strikeouts in 164 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.72 ERA ranks 27th, 1.160 WHIP ranks 20th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
