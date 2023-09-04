Monday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (66-71) and the Minnesota Twins (71-66) at Progressive Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Guardians taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on September 4.

The Twins will look to Pablo Lopez (9-7) versus the Guardians and Lucas Giolito (7-11).

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Guardians 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Guardians contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Guardians have come away with 28 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cleveland has come away with a win 13 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (557 total, 4.1 per game).

The Guardians have the sixth-best ERA (3.86) in the majors this season.

Guardians Schedule