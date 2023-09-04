Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will play Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Monday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 104 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Cleveland ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .378 this season.

The Guardians rank 17th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 557 (4.1 per game).

The Guardians have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Guardians have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Cleveland averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.284 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito (7-11) for his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings during his last outing, which came on Monday for the Los Angeles Angels against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.

Giolito has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Twins W 4-2 Away Gavin Williams Pablo Lopez 8/30/2023 Twins W 5-2 Away Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/1/2023 Rays W 3-2 Home Cal Quantrill Tyler Glasnow 9/2/2023 Rays W 7-6 Home Logan Allen Zack Littell 9/3/2023 Rays L 6-2 Home Xzavion Curry Taj Bradley 9/4/2023 Twins - Home Lucas Giolito Pablo Lopez 9/5/2023 Twins - Home Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/6/2023 Twins - Home Gavin Williams Joe Ryan 9/7/2023 Angels - Away Cal Quantrill Griffin Canning 9/8/2023 Angels - Away Logan Allen Tyler Anderson 9/9/2023 Angels - Away Xzavion Curry -

