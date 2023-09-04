Jose Ramirez and Carlos Correa are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins meet at Progressive Field on Monday (at 6:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 138 hits with 31 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 61 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He has a .270/.345/.469 slash line so far this year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Aug. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Twins Aug. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 30 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 53 walks and 47 RBI (148 total hits). He's also swiped 17 bases.

He's slashing .272/.337/.377 so far this year.

Kwan heads into this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .283 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rays Sep. 2 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rays Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Twins Aug. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Twins Aug. 29 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Lopez Stats

The Twins will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez (9-7) for his 28th start of the season.

He has 17 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Lopez has pitched five or more innings in 18 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.72 ERA ranks 27th, 1.160 WHIP ranks 20th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks seventh.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians Aug. 29 6.0 8 3 3 5 3 vs. Rangers Aug. 24 5.0 10 5 5 4 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 18 6.0 6 0 0 7 2 at Phillies Aug. 12 6.0 4 0 0 7 1 at Tigers Aug. 7 7.0 5 0 0 8 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Pablo Lopez's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Correa Stats

Correa has collected 108 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 59 runs.

He's slashed .228/.308/.392 so far this season.

Correa has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with two RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Sep. 3 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 at Rangers Sep. 2 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 at Rangers Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 91 hits with 19 doubles, 21 home runs, 34 walks and 51 RBI.

He has a .253/.323/.482 slash line so far this season.

Kepler enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Sep. 2 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 at Rangers Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Max Kepler or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.