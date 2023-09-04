The Minnesota Twins (71-66) visit the Cleveland Guardians (66-71) to open a three-game series at Progressive Field, with first pitch at 6:10 PM ET on Monday. The Twins are coming off a series victory over the Rangers, and the Guardians a series win over the Rays.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (9-7) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (7-11) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (9-7, 3.72 ERA) vs Giolito - CLE (7-11, 4.45 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

Giolito (7-11) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 28th start of the season. He has a 4.45 ERA in 153 2/3 innings pitched, with 165 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came while pitching for the Los Angeles Angels on Monday when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .238 batting average against him.

Giolito has registered 13 quality starts this season.

Giolito is trying for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per start.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Lucas Giolito vs. Twins

He will match up with a Twins offense that ranks 22nd in the league with 1111 total hits (on a .240 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .420 (12th in the league) with 192 total home runs (sixth in MLB action).

Giolito has pitched 18 innings, giving up two earned runs on 13 hits while striking out 23 against the Twins this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

Lopez (9-7) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, a 4.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.160 in 27 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 17 times in 27 starts this season.

Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the 19th start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 3.72 ERA ranks 27th, 1.160 WHIP ranks 20th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks seventh among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Pablo Lopez vs. Guardians

The Guardians are batting .248 this season, 17th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .378 (28th in the league) with 104 home runs.

The Guardians have gone 16-for-51 with three doubles, a home run and nine RBI in 11 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.