Josh Naylor vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Monday, Josh Naylor (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is hitting .308 with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks.
- Naylor has picked up a hit in 65 of 97 games this season, with multiple hits 34 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.4% of his games in 2023 (14 of 97), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42 games this season (43.3%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in 20 of those games (20.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this year (33.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|49
|.304
|AVG
|.311
|.340
|OBP
|.355
|.470
|SLG
|.530
|16
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|48
|30/12
|K/BB
|27/12
|2
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (166 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lopez will aim to claim his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Twins, his 28th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.72 ERA and 196 strikeouts through 164 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.72), 20th in WHIP (1.160), and seventh in K/9 (10.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.