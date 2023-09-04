Kole Calhoun vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Monday, Kole Calhoun (.359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kole Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is batting .261 with five doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- Calhoun has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 43.5% of his games this year, Calhoun has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (17.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 11 of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|.229
|AVG
|.300
|.296
|OBP
|.391
|.396
|SLG
|.450
|4
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|10/3
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 166 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Lopez aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Twins, his 28th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.72 ERA and 196 strikeouts in 164 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.72), 20th in WHIP (1.160), and seventh in K/9 (10.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.