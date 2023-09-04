Myles Straw vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 6:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 16 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks while hitting .237.
- Straw has gotten a hit in 73 of 126 games this year (57.9%), including 22 multi-hit games (17.5%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Straw has had an RBI in 21 games this year (16.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (3.2%).
- He has scored in 34.1% of his games this year (43 of 126), with two or more runs eight times (6.3%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|64
|.206
|AVG
|.264
|.264
|OBP
|.333
|.268
|SLG
|.324
|10
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|14
|44/16
|K/BB
|44/22
|4
|SB
|13
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (166 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lopez (9-7 with a 3.72 ERA and 196 strikeouts in 164 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Twins, his 28th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.72), 20th in WHIP (1.160), and seventh in K/9 (10.7) among pitchers who qualify.
