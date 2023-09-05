On Tuesday, Gabriel Arias (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is hitting .220 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks.

Arias has recorded a hit in 41 of 86 games this year (47.7%), including 13 multi-hit games (15.1%).

In 10.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Arias has had at least one RBI in 17.4% of his games this year (15 of 86), with two or more RBI six times (7.0%).

He has scored in 23 games this season (26.7%), including five multi-run games (5.8%).

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 40 .190 AVG .248 .282 OBP .312 .286 SLG .450 6 XBH 14 3 HR 6 9 RBI 12 50/16 K/BB 43/12 2 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings